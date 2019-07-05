Athletes excited ahead of today’s AP Invitational

ATHLETES from over 20 countries, some coming from as far as Ghana and India, will face-off against their Guyanese counterparts today at the National Track and Field Centre when the 4th Aliann Pompey Invitational gets going from 15:00hrs.

Ghana’s top sprinter, Joseph Amoah will make his debut at the AP Invitational after an outstanding 2019 season with a season’s best time at the 100 metres of 10.01s posted on June 5 in Texas.

In addition, Amoah also produced another season’s best, at the 200 metres with a time of 20.08s.

Guyana’s national records in the men’s 100 is 10.12s (Adam Harris) and for the 200 metres 20.14s (James Wren-Gilkes).

Emmanuel Archibald and Winston George recently clocked 10.26s and 10.36s respectively at the National Senior Championships on June 29 and will be the Guyanese athletes who are expected to challenge Amoah.

India’s national record holder at the 110m hurdles Siddhanth Thingalaya will also compete, the Mumbai-based setting his country’s 110m hurdles record at 13.48s that he broke in 2017.

Thingalaya has represented his nation at the Commonwealth Games twice (2010, 2014) and has participated at the World Championships once in 2017.

The 28-year-old is also an Asian junior silver medallist (2010) in the 110m hurdles event and also competed at the World Junior Championships.

Current Jamaican national 400m hurdles champion Rushell Clayton said that she’s looking forward to retaining her AP Invitational crown today. Clayton recently won the 400m hurdles at the Jamaican National trials in 54.73s.

With Guyana now developing 400m hurdles acumen, having the Jamaican national champion in attendance is definitely going to be a big boost to the Invitational.

Further, Clayton is also ranked number 29 in the world and improving as she competes. A big win could mean rising in the world ranking for Clayton.

Nevertheless, Guyanese athletes will be able to compete against a class performer and the ability to pick the brain of Clayton will foster development for that particular event.

“We have Aliyah Abrams, Travis Collins, Emmanuel Archibald, Winston George and a few others that are ranked in the top 50 in the world so it would be remiss if I don’t mention that we have a lot of Guyanese competing this year and that’s because we are that good,” Pompey said recently about the quality of Guyanese athletes competing at her event.

“The Guyanese athletes have come a long way; for years I’ve been at the Olympic Games where it was just me, but that’s not the case now. We have a great group of athletes,” the 2002 Commonwealth Games 400m gold medallist explained.

Pompey is encouraging everyone to come out early, since the first race starts promptly at 15:00hrs.

Tickets will be sold at $1 000 at the gate for regular seating and $5 000 for VIP.