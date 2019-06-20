High Court orders DCB elections by August 11

Sanasie, Kalladeen to pay $200 000 costs

THE High Court of Guyana has ordered the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) to hold its elections no later than August 11, 2019.

The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB), West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA), Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) and the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA) are the constituents.

According to Justice Navendra Singh, “The Cricket Ombudsman has responsibility at the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) elections and not the DCB elections.”’

He noted, “The existence of a cricket ombudsman does not and cannot prevent the court from making orders to ensure that the aims and objectives of the Guyana Cricket Administration Act are achieved.”

Meanwhile, costs of $200 000 were awarded against Anand Kalladeen and Anand Sanasie.

The application to the court for the holding of the election was filed by GCA president Roger Harper, ECCB secretary Davteerth Anandjit and Bradley Fredericks as UDCA president.

The respondents were Kalladeen, Sanasie, Raj Singh, Alfred Mentore, Ravindranauth Persaud, Sudesh Persaud, Lalta Digamber, Colin Europe, Rohan Sarjoo and Ray Persaud.

The court also confirmed that there was no legal executive of the DCB since January 24, 2015 and any action by members purporting to be associated with that body was null and void.

The applicants were represented by Mr Arudranauth Gossai while Roysdale Forde and OIayne Joseph represented Kalladeen and Sanasie.