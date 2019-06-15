PC dominate Tutorial High in YBG Georgetown/East Coast Regionals

PRESIDENT’S College (PC) claimed two victories on Friday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Georgetown and East Coast Regionals, including a massive win against Tutorial High School in the U-18 division.

Richard Semple led PC in the 66-point victory (77-11) against the Georgetown school. The teen powered his way to a game-high 27 points and eight rebounds. Support came from Jushaun Bailey, who added 18 points and Rankin McDonald with 11 points, nine boards. Peter Thompson led Tutorial with four points, nine rebounds.

In the U-14 division, PC thrashed Marian Academy 27-8. Kerol Mentore led the East Coast school with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds), while Rasean Barnwell added five points, seven rebounds.

Nicholas Verwey led Marian with four points, eight rebounds.

In another U-14 clash, St Stanislaus College got past YBG Cluster by a score of 23-17. Daniel Bailey finished with a double-double for the winners (12 points, 10 rebounds), while K. Howard (six points) was the main scorer for YBG.

In a close U-18 clash, Marian Academy were able to shoot their way past GTI 40-35.

Josiah Daniels and Akili Haynes did it at both ends of the court for the winners with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 points, nine rebounds respectively.

Israel Yaw finished with a game-high 15 rebounds and 12 points for GTI. Darren Thomas just missed out on a double-double for the institution after pulling down 11 rebounds to add to his nine points.

Bishops’ High dominated against their Georgetown counterparts St Rose’s High in the other U-18 clash.

Led by Keron Bacchus, who scored 23 points, the Bishops’ raced to a 69-36 point win.

Daniel Benjamin added 11 points, 10 rebounds and Timothy Richmond 11 points.

Jaiden Craig with 12 points, seven rebounds and Adrian Pilgrim with 10 points, led St Rose’s High.

The tournament is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, NSC, Banks DIH LTD and Exxon Mobil.