National Mini and Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championships rescheduled to next month

EXAMINATIONS and venue constraints among other variables have forced the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) to reschedule its national Mini and Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championships to next month.

Information from the association indicates that the three-day event will now be held July 5-7 at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The championships (Mini Cadet U-11 and Pre-Cadet U-13) were previously scheduled for this weekend.

After several calls by parents to the association, who indicated that they were worried that the event would encroach on their children’s end of term exam preparations, the association decided to postpone the event.

In a statement, the GTTA said: “We wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused”.