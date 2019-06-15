‘Cuba a good friend of CARICOM’

…CARICOM conference hails Cuba’s contributions to the Region

THE Sixth Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean Community and the Republic of Cuba opened here on Friday with CARICOM taking stock of Cuba’s contributions to the Region, and a commitment to foster enhanced relations.

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, in her address, said for almost 50 years, the Caribbean Community and Cuba have collaborated and cooperated at various levels due to their close bond.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded of, and signalled, the unreserved and direct alliance that connects CARICOM and Cuba, and exemplifies South-South Cooperation and which continues to foster peaceful and productive dialogue and engagement. Cooperation has been achieved through our frequent interactions and collaboration in the regional and international community,” Minister Cummings told her counterparts.

She said Cuba continues to play a significant role in the development of the Region, particularly, in human resources, which is essential for advancement and economic development. “Shining examples of this are the scholarships offered in the scientific and medical fields and the recent establishment of the Regional Centre for Stimulating the Development of Children, Adolescents and Young People with Special Educational Needs Associated with Disabilities, which seeks to ensure all-inclusive societies,” Minister Cummings pointed out.

CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, said a successful meeting will no doubt contribute to the further strengthening of the already close ties between CARICOM and Cuba.

Like Minister Cummings, Ambassador LaRocque said over the years, the Caribbean Community and Cuba have forged a deep and meaningful relationship based on solidarity and cooperation. “Cuba’s contribution to the Community’s human resource development, its health sector, agriculture and in the area of sport and culture has been of major significance to our member states,” he posited.

The CARICOM Secretary-General said proof of this meaningful bond includes the celebration of CARICOM-Cuba Day on December 8, commemorating the historic establishment of CARICOM and Cuba’s relations and the commitment to meet every three years. “Today’s session maintains the institutionalised arrangement of foreign ministers meeting eighteen months prior to the summit, while the CARICOM-Cuba Joint Commission provides yet another avenue of engagement,” Ambassador LaRocque explained. Friday’s session also presented an opportunity for the foreign ministers to deliberate on matters of mutual importance, including climate change, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the impact of natural disasters on the development process, developments in the hemisphere, and security.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Labour of Grenada and Chairman of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), Peter David, said the meeting served to strengthen the solidarity and friendship which symbolise and underpins CARICOM’s relationship with Cuba — a relationship now in its 47th year.

“CARICOM prizes highly the links it has built with Cuba over the years through technical cooperation at bilateral and regional levels, trade and economic ties, the mutuality of interests and concerns in regional, hemispheric and international fora, and the fraternal spirit that comes to the fore in times of disaster,” the Grenadian Minister said. He said the meeting was designed to bolster the strong commitment and the great value that both CARICOM and Cuba attach to their very important relationship.

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, said Cuba stands committed to the CARICOM, noting that his country feels a permanent debt of gratitude with CARICOM for the historical and fraternal support given.

He pointed out that a few weeks ago, Cuba commissioned a monument in remembrance of the Caribbean National Heroes in downtown Havana as a symbol of the friendship shared between Cuba and CARICOM.

“That monument reflects the feelings of Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro Ruz, for what he considered to be his closest friends, for he asserted and I quote: ‘No circumstances will ever change the interest and willingness of Cuba to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the sister nations of the Caribbean. We will spare no effort to achieve regional integration and the unity of our peoples,’” the Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister told his counterparts.

Minister Rodriguez Parrilla said he is pleased with the achievements of the Regional Centre to Encourage the Development of Children, Teenagers and Youths with Special Education Needs associated with Physical Disabilities.

“Cuban and Guyanese professionals have offered physical and occupational therapy to 103 persons; speech therapy to 158 persons; and have taught 98 pedagogy and 16 psycho-pedagogy training courses. A total of 56 pedagogical guidance sessions were conducted with teachers and directors,” he detailed.

However, he expressed disappointment that the Regional School of Caribbean Arts based in Jamaica has not opened to date. The Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister said Cuba has done its part by designing the study programme and curricula but lack of a building to house the school is stalling major progress. However, he is pleased with the news from the Jamaican Government that it will purchase a plot of land and contribute to the construction of the school.