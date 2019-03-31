Guyana hopes to defend title of Miss Black San International

After bringing home the crown two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, Miss Black San Guyana 2019 team is confident that the crown will be awarded to Guyana for the third time.

Mwanza Glenn, who is the newly appointed franchise director for Guyana, told the Pepperpot Magazine that his team is aiming to continue the winning trend with Guyana’s representative.

He unveiled that this year’s selected queen hails from the Essequibo Coast and is the embodiment of what the pageant demands.

Glenn, who is a local designer, and has theatrical experience, said that he believes his level of expertise and the persons he has on the team, will certainly guarantee the third win for Guyana.

He said that it is within the team’s interest to ensure that they sell Guyana well, and the many talents that our country possess.

This he said, will be done by incorporating, the skill set of other great Guyanese who can make relevant contributions, as opposed to it being ‘a one-man show’.

Given that the pageant is a swimsuit pageant which showcases body confident, Glenn said that a message that they want to endorse is being confident in your own skin.

On March 9, 2019, the Essequibo native, Nichola Munroe, was selected as Miss Black San Guyana and is being prepped for the International pageant which will be held in St Kitts and Nevis in April.

“Although the preparation for the pageant was a bit late, the dedicated and hardworking team of professionals will leave no stones unturned, ensuring that our queen is prepared for every leg of the competition,” Glenn emphasized.

Miss Black San Guyana Team, he said consists of the following: Trainer and Pageant Expert Mr Paul Charles, Professional Photographer/Nude Artist Brian Gomes, Secretary/Entrepreneur Ms Radiante Frank, Rose Blush Artistry C.E.O (Makeup) Ms. Roslyn Forde and Hair Expert/Stylist Ms. Shevon Douglas among others.

“It is without a shadow of a doubt that Miss Guyana Black San International acknowledges the legacy left by the previous beauty ambassadors, and hopes to bring even more to the forefront putting our beautiful country Guyana on the map once again. We are thankful for all of the support we have been getting, with hopes that through pageantry we can stand to unite our people, not only to support our country representative but to support the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” Glenn further noted.

The Queen

Nichola Munroe is 24 years old and grew up on the Essequibo Coast where she currently lives with her ailing 72-year-old father, who despite his illness, still finds the will to farm and stay strong. Munroe says that her father is her inspiration.

The young woman who describes herself as beautiful and charismatic said she lives her life by the mantra “have your smile change the world, but do not allow the world to change your smile”.

“After losing my mother at an early age, I grew to be quite independent. And because I’m passionate about helping the sick and needy, I attended the Georgetown School of Nursing and received honours in nursing research. Later on, I wish to pursue studies in medicine and hopefully, later specialise in Gynaecology,” Munroe said.

She shared that her introduction to the world of pageantry was the Miss Guyana World Pageant in 2018.

“I decided to pursue my budding passion for the performing arts and apply to participate in the pageant. To my surprise, I was accepted. While the pageant was not without its challenges, I rose to the occasion, and travelled the length and breadth of Cuyuni Mazaruni, Region since that was the region I was appointed representative of,” Munroe said.

She also shared that during her involvement in Miss World Guyana, she made it known that suicide and abuse must be prevented and if all our basic human needs are met then the world can be a better place.

“In the end, my hard work paid off. On the final night of the Miss World Guyana pageant I received the title of Miss World Guyana Sports and Fitness 2018,” Munroe said.

Being a sports enthusiast and a fitness fanatic, she believes in taking care of her body. This was the element that caught the eyes of the Director of Miss Black San, to have chosen Munroe as Guyana’s representative.

The team believes, as well as the queen, that she will continue the legacy that Guyana has created in the international leg of the pageant.