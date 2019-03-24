Pretorius and Phehlukwayo steerSouth Africa to T20 series sweep

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Dwaine Pretorius starred with the bat and Andile Phehlukwayo shone with the ball as South Africa completed a 3-0 sweep of the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka with a 45-run victory via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method at The Wanderers on Sunday.

Set a revised target of 183 in 17 overs after a Highveld downpour, Sri Lanka could manage only 137 all out in a chase that always looked beyond them to succumb to an eighth successive limited-overs loss to South Africa, who also claimed the One-Day International series 5-0.

After being asked to bat, South Africa posted 198 for two in their 20 overs, the innings boosted by the elevation of all-rounder Pretorius to number three in the batting line-up as he smashed 77 not out from 42 balls, including three sixes.

Pretorius put on 90 with opener Reeza Hendricks (66) for the second wicket and had an unbeaten stand of 71 with captain JP Duminy (34 not out) to set up a formidable chase for the visitors.

Seamer Phehlukwayo’s guile and change of pace saw him record figures of 4-24 in three overs, including the key wicket of all-rounder Isuru Udana (36 from 23 balls), who was caught on the extra cover boundary by David Miller.

Sri Lanka lost their last four wickets in nine balls without scoring a run as the run-rate pressure forced them to go for broke.