Man drowns at Splashmins

A 25-year-old man met an untimely death on Sunday afternoon after he reportedly drowned at the Splashmins resort on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Dead is Dinesh Ramdass of Coglan Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The young man went to the area with friends on Sunday , his aunt told the Guyana Chronicle.

Relatives are heading to the area with hopes of recovering his body.

Last July, the body of 18 -year-old Ronaldo Gomes was fished out of the water at Splashmins after he reportedly drowned. Relatives contended that the young man was hit by a boat as he swam in the water.

A number of deaths have been recorded at the popular water park over the years and Sunday’s incident renewed calls for improved life guard services at the location.