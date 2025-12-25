GMSTCI graduates 40 from third annual jewellery training programme

THE Guyana Mining School and Training Centre Inc. (GMSTCI) has marked another milestone in skills development with the graduation of 40 students from its third annual jewellery training programme, reflecting continued growth and interest in the local jewellery sector.

The graduates completed training in Introductory, Intermediate, and Chain Making jewellery courses, which form part of an initiative spearheaded by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

Since its implementation, the programme has expanded steadily, supporting efforts to build technical capacity and value-added production within Guyana’s natural resources sector.

During the graduation exercise, participants were recognised for their dedication and craftsmanship. The top three performers from each class were selected based on assessments of their work by owners of prominent local jewellery establishments. These top achievers received tools and materials to help them further develop their jewellery-making skills and transition into professional practice.

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and GMSTCI expressed appreciation to the students, instructors, and industry stakeholders whose collaboration contributed to the successful execution of the courses. Officials noted that the programme demonstrates a shared commitment to advancing the jewellery sector and equipping Guyanese with practical skills to pursue sustainable livelihoods.

The jewellery training initiative is part of broader efforts to diversify Guyana’s mining and natural resources industries by promoting artisanal development, entrepreneurship, and higher-value local production.