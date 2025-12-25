‘There has been no better time to be a member of the creative sector in Guyana’

–President Ali says; as Guyana’s Orange Economy set to Ignite as National Consultations begin in 2026

–Minister Rodrigues highlights defining role of Guyanese creatives in expansion of orange economy

GUYANA pulses with electric creativity that animates every corner of its diverse and dynamic society, and soon the full potential of the nation’s Orange Economy (OE) will be unleashed, as national consultations on its formalisation are set for January 2026.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, during a recent address, announced that next month, the National Creative Industry Development Conference will take place, and this week, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, detailed how the tourism sector is set to play a defining role in the development of the nation’s OE.

“All Guyanese should be excited, especially our creatives should be excited for January 2026 where national consultations will begin on the establishment of, or the formalisation of Guyana’s orange economy, and tourism plays a huge part in that. So, we are excited to produce our ideas and to add to the consultation, or the consultative process, in building out Guyana’s orange economy, where, again, all Guyanese have a role to play,” she said in a live broadcast.

With that said, the government has outlined its clear intention to further develop Guyanese talents, including artists, designers, and cultural practitioners, and as the minister outlined, the tourism sector serves as a catalyst in the acceleration of the OE.

The OE spans multiple sectors and activities, including but not restricted to tourism and cultural heritage, sports, film, television and visual media, arts and crafts, music, the performing arts, literature and publishing, fashion and design, and nature.

During a recent address, President Ali announced the government’s ambitious and comprehensive plan to position Guyana as a regional leader in the creative and cultural industries, declaring that the OE is a “deliberate pillar of economic diversification.”

Speaking on the government’s development agenda, Dr. Ali said that the major plan will detail investments which will accelerate these industries and demonstrate how the OE is going to be integrated into the wider economy.

“There has been no better time to be a member of the creative sector in Guyana. The past five years saw the highest direct investment in the creative industry sector across several initiatives,” he said.

Already, there has been much support towards Guyanese talents, and the President cited several initiatives to highlight this, including the Creative and Cultural Industries grant and the Guyana Prize for Literature Festival, and the Origins Fashion Festival, along with the government’s full support for the participation of Guyanese creative artistes at events around the world.

The President expressed optimism with the development of the local creative industry and did not mince his words, affirming that “Guyanese creative artistes continue to shine on the global stage.”

President Ali said, “Over the next five years, as we work to integrate culture and creativity into the wider economy, our continued investment in these industries will see Guyanese artistes reaching their true potential, creating jobs and generating income.”

He also pledged commitment to building a new National Museum and a National Art Gallery to showcase the best and brightest local visual artists, including digital infrastructure to both market their output at home and abroad.

There will also be a digital gallery to catalogue and showcase Guyanese visual artwork over the years, along with a digital marketplace for local artwork.

“We’re committed to investing in fashion, film, music and literature, focusing on incentives, talent development and commercial infrastructure like our planned grand cultural market at Palmyra,” he said, while also pointing to the restoration work already on the way at locations such as the Lamaha railway embankment in Georgetown and other areas in the city in collaboration with the King’s Foundation.

Dr. Ali went on to say that the aim is not only to deliver on every single one of his administration’s promises but to go beyond them to the deliberate development of a “self-sustaining, globally comparative, culturally cultural and creative industrial sector.”

“Our government’s mission is to bring a clear and coherent policy framework, institutionalised support, infrastructural development, innovation, integration, and investment to the creative sector,” the President said.

Beyond its economic potential, activities within the OE serve as an important unifying force in Guyana’s uniquely diversified society, he said, noting that “our industry one resource or one episode of prosperity cannot determine a nation’s true strength for the long term,” outlining a future where no talent is left behind.

“Economies that diversify are stronger, more resilient, more balanced and more inclusive,” the President said.