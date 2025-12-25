‘Q-Man’ arrested over alleged $153M larceny at GTT

POLICE have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with an alleged larceny by clerk or servant involving more than $153 million belonging to telecommunications company GTT.

The suspect, identified as Quincy Baird, also known as Quincy or “Q-Man,” of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was detained on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, during an operation conducted by ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters.

According to police, the alleged offence is said to have occurred over an extended period, between July 1, 2021 and February 18, 2025.

Investigators allege that the sum involved totals $153,922,971 Guyana dollars.

Police said the suspect was contacted during the operation, informed of the allegation, and subsequently arrested. He was escorted to CID Headquarters, where he remains in custody as investigations continue.

The Guyana Police Force confirmed that the probe into the alleged larceny by clerk or servant is ongoing.