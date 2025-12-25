Executive and judiciary aligned on justice reform agenda- Legal Affairs Minister says

ATTORNEY GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, says the executive and judiciary are aligned on a shared justice reform agenda, noting that consultations have been held with more to come as part of the government’s vision for the country.

Speaking on his weekly programme, Issues in the News, Nandlall said the President deliberately avoided a unilateral approach in outlining a vision for the justice sector, noting that it was important to consult the judiciary and incorporate its recommendations into government policy.

According to the Minister, this consultative process reflects sound governance and constitutional respect, particularly where relations between the executive and judiciary are often scrutinised.

“By itself and without more, it demonstrates good governance at work, and it is an illustration of democratic and consultative governance and government at play,” Nandlall said.

He noted that while it is common for executives to project their own priorities for independent institutions, President Ali chose a different path by engaging the judiciary before articulating his vision during his recent address to the nation.

“Many leaders may have spoken on this very issue, but project what they, as the executive, would like to see take place in this agency over the next five years. But the President did not choose that unilateral approach,” Nandlall said.

He added that accusations of executive interference could not reasonably arise in this case, given that the judiciary itself contributed to the policy directions outlined by the Head of State.

“Those accusations cannot be levelled here because the president consulted with the judiciary, and in the main, articulated many of the concepts which the judiciary itself highlighted to the president in their consultation in the consultative process,” the Minister said.

Nandlall noted that the engagement between the two branches revealed significant alignment on key priorities, which he said bodes well for constitutional stability and national development.

“The common thread that ran through the engagement between the executive and the judiciary in this regard produced important common trends, as both agencies are aligned in many significant respects,” he said, adding that “there should not be a collision course between these two important agencies.

He said this alignment has translated into tangible outcomes in improving access to justice across the country. Over the past five years, Nandlall noted, the executive and judiciary have collaborated on expanding and modernising magistrates’ courts, especially in outlying and hinterland regions.

“The judiciary itself recognises how important it is for it to make its services accessible to all,” Nandlall said.

As a result, courts across Guyana are now equipped with similar facilities and technological capabilities, regardless of location.

“So a court at Mahdia has the same facilities as the court in Georgetown, a court at Port Kaituma has the same facilities as the court at New Amsterdam,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he said, these developments reflect a shared commitment to delivering justice uniformly and efficiently, with more collaboration and consultations expected as reforms advance, including digital transformation of the justice system.