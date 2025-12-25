Life-changing Christmas gift: First Lady gives home to mother and five children

IN a noble and thoughtful effort to bring Christmas cheer to a family of six, First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali handed over the keys to a brand-new house to a mother and her five children on Christmas Eve at Meten-Meer-Zorg, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

This special gift shows the willingness of the First Lady to give back to the community, and support families in need, providing the family with their own space to celebrate this festive season.

Teasha Spellen, the mother of five children, between 14 and three years old, was moved to tears by the simple yet impactful act by the First Lady to provide her with a furnished home, complete with enough yard space for her children to play in.

The concrete flat is valued at approximately $14 million, and includes the cost of developing the land, fencing the yard, constructing the building and furnishing the home. This was made possible by the Office of the First Lady, with support from Courts Guyana Inc., Comfort Sleep, and Guyana Breweries.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ali reflected on her own personal challenges growing up in a single parent home, and said, “This new home provides you with a safe, stable, and dignified environment to ensure all of you have a better quality of life, and your children have a brighter future. I was raised in a single parent home so I know of some of the challenges. But today you and your little ones have a place to call yours, so I want you to recognise how blessed you are,”

Noting that Christmas is all about caring and giving, the First Lady said that there is no better way to give to the family of six than this. She encouraged Spellen to ensure that she continues to prioritise her children’s education and support their endeavours.

“I just want to give you all my blessings, and I hope that this house means a lot to you and your family,” Mrs. Ali said.

A first-time homeowner, Teasha and her children- all of whom are enrolled in school- had previously lived with relatives. They shared a single bedroom, which posed significant challenges for them daily.

She described this new home as life-changing for her family, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have a safe and comfortable place to call home.

“First of all, I want to thank God Almighty for this new home. And I want to say thank you to the First Lady and everyone who made this possible for us. This is life changing for my family because we’ve had it very, very hard,” Spellen said indicating that she will immediately move in to ensure her family spends Christmas in their new home.

The woman also shared her vision of using the remaining space in the yard to start a kitchen garden.

Along with the house, First Lady, joined by the youngest member of the first family, Ilan Ali, distributed gifts to the children.

Giving back is more than a nice gesture during the holidays, especially for the First Lady’s Office, where it is a core principle, alongside advocating for women’s empowerment. This is the fourth home Mrs. Ali has handed over to families in Region Three since assuming the role of First Lady, underscoring her continued commitment to the upliftment of families in vulnerable situations.

Just in time for Christmas day, this initiative by Mrs. Ali has not only provided a safe physical structure for the family, but offers hope and stability to a family in need. This in itself reinforces the spirit of giving that characterises the festive season.