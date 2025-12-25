President Ali: ‘The greatest gift Is found in a humble heart’

– says Christmas lights should guide us toward unity and hope

PRESIDENT Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali extended warm Christmas greetings to all Guyanese today, urging citizens to embrace the season’s message of hope, compassion and unity.

In his annual Christmas message, the President reflected on the symbolic significance of Christmas, describing it as a celebration of light piercing darkness and a reminder of humanity’s capacity for renewal. “The Christmas story is not one of faith alone, but a profound lesson for all mankind,” he said. “It relays to us that within our shared humanity lies the capacity for renewal, for compassion, and for hope.”

President Ali highlighted the importance of tradition, noting that Guyanese at home and abroad continue to keep Christmas customs alive through shared meals, festive songs, and acts of kindness toward neighbours and the less fortunate. “Through these acts of goodwill, we strengthen the very bonds that unite our harmonious, beautiful, and diverse society,” he said.

The President also reflected on Guyana’s current trajectory, emphasising the country’s unprecedented opportunities. “Guyana is shining brighter than ever. The country is experiencing its best days. We stand on the threshold of unparalleled opportunity,” he stated, while underscoring that prosperity must be shared: “The true measure of our light is not in its intensity, but in how far it reaches.”

Just days ago, President Ali unveiled a comprehensive five-year national vision aimed at driving inclusive growth across all communities. He framed this plan as a continuation of the hope inherent in the Christmas story: “From the hope of Bethlehem to the hope of a thriving Guyana, the message is the same: we are builders of a better tomorrow.”

While celebrating, the President reminded citizens to prioritise safety during the holiday season. He encouraged vigilance on the roads, mindfulness in celebrations, and care for family and community. He also urged Guyanese to extend compassion beyond their immediate circles, offering comfort to the sick, solace to the grieving, and hope to those living in hardship.

Concluding his message, President Ali called on citizens to embrace the spirit of the season: “The greatest gift is to be found in a humble heart. This Christmas, let us renew our hearts. Let us choose love over indifference, unity over division, and hope over despair.”

From his family to the nation, President Ali wished all Guyanese a peaceful and joyous Christmas.