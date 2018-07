A creek outing for a group of friends turned tragic after a young man drowned at a popular creek on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway on Saturday.

Dead is Ronaldo Gomes , said to be 18-years-old of Norton Street , Worthmanville,Georgetown. The young man was reportedly swimming in the creek close to the Splashmins resort when he went under.

The young man’s death left his friends and relatives in shock.