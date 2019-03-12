National female cricket team begin training

… Mangru expresses confidence in squad

COACH of the National female senior cricket team, Bharat Mangru, believes the squad has the right blend of players to land Guyana their first regional title.

Mangru made this assertion as the players began their preparation camp for the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional 50-overs and T20 tournament billed for Guyana from March 17 to April 4.

“With the home advantage we are looking to probably finish somewhere one to three which could be a good achievement. Having never won the tournament we don’t want to put them under that pressure and demand that they win the tournaments so anywhere one to three we can be satisfied but winning will be the ultimate gold,” Mangru said.

The squad and reserve players were encamped from Monday afternoon at the Chetram Singh Centre of Excellence Hostel at LBI. However, they had their first training session yesterday at the Enmore Community Centre ground, where Mangru explained that it was important for the current batch of players to hit top gear quickly, and yesterday’s session seemed to have opened their appetites ahead of the tournaments.

“We want to assess the current level of fitness of the players, so today (yesterday) exercises could be hailed as promising,” Mangru, a former coach of the West Indies Blind team reckoned.

Asked to comment on the squad, Mangru said, “We have a good mix of youth and experience and having watched the Inter-County games I feel this is the best possible team the selectors have come up with”.

Meanwhile, Mangru explained to Chronicle Sport that they will look to make use of home advantage to its fullest.

Teenagers, Afruica Gentle and Lafona Gilgeous were the only newcomers in the Guyana senior female team which will be led by West Indies recruit, Shemaine Campbelle.

The Guyanese will face their counterparts from Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Leeward Islands and Windward Islands in the three-week tournament. Barbados and Jamaica are the defending champions.

Guyana squad reads: Shemaine Campbelle (captain), Akaze Thompson (vice-captain), Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington, Lashuna Toussaint, Shebika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Frazer, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Melanie Henry, Lafona Gilgeous, and Afruica Gentle. Standbys: Shemika Edward, Heema Singh, Subrina Munroe, Marian Samaroo, Lisa Charles, and Dian Prahalad.