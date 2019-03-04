Essequibo cyclist in Mash Day accident succumbs

TWENTY-one-year old Abrie Stevens, who was involved in an accident at Reliance village on the Essequibo Coast on Mash day, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The man as riding a bicycle out of a street when he was struck down by a vehicle.

According to information provided, the driver of a hire car was proceeding at a fast rate when the cyclist allegedly rode into his path.

According to the man’s father, Davindra Bhagan, his son was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital.He was subsequently transferred to the GPHC.

“My son suffered massive head injuries I couldn’t believe he was lying in such a state, it’s sad, I am still trying to get a grip of what happened,” the man’s father related.

The young man regained consciousness at the GPHC but then succumbed to his injuries 9 days after.

His body is currently at the hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. The deceased worked in the backdam in order to support his sisters, the family noted.

The driver of the hire car was granted station bail after being in custody for 72 hours.(Indrawattie Natram)