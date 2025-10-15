23 technicians gain crucial skills after completing MACORP’s Caterpillar-accredited training programme

SOME 23 new technicians, on Tuesday, graduated from MACORP’s Caterpillar-accredited Technician Career Development Program (TCDP) — the largest batch to date, marking another milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to developing local talent and supporting Guyana’s progress.

According to a press release, Valedictorian, Ranzolin Durga reflected on the group’s journey, noting: “We began this journey six months ago as individuals from diverse backgrounds, each with our own dreams and aspirations. Over time, we wove a tapestry of shared experiences—learning not just from Caterpillar University, but from each other. Our trainers have been our compass, guiding us with knowledge, wisdom, and inspiration. Your dedication has sparked in us a passion for learning far beyond the classroom.”

Durga also expressed gratitude to the families of the participants for their relentless support during the six months of training, and to MACORP for providing this opportunity for growth and professional development.

Other top performers included Jaden Trotman, Kenroy Joseph, Troy Leitch, Elvis Thompson, Shequeenna Darlington (the lone female graduate), Tression Hodge, Joshua Veira, and Dwaine Alleyne. The group completed training in Electric Power Generation Level One and Heavy Equipment Maintenance Level One programmes.

This graduation is particularly significant, as it represents both the largest class ever and the final cohort trained at MACORP’s Providence facility.

Future participants will train at the company’s new Covent Garden complex, which includes a 10,000-square-foot learning centre equipped with modern classrooms, simulators, and training bays—positioning MACORP as one of the Caribbean’s leading technical education hubs.

German Consuegra, President and General Manager of MACORP, congratulated the graduates and emphasised the broader purpose behind the programme:

He said: “For more than thirty-two years, MACORP has proudly supported Guyana’s development with world-class equipment and reliable product support. But our mission has always gone beyond machines—it’s about building capacity and ensuring Guyana’s workforce possesses the skills and professionalism to sustain the nation’s growth. Through our Caterpillar-accredited TCDP, we’ve created a structured pathway that meets Caterpillar’s global standards and prepares our graduates to excel in modern industry.”

The TCDP has long been a cornerstone of MACORP’s Corporate Social Responsibility, providing young Guyanese with opportunities for professional advancement while contributing to national sustainable development.

Some graduates will join MACORP as trainee technicians, continuing their specialisation in the Caterpillar product line.

Others will support the heavy-duty truck sector through Industrial Supply Guyana (ISG), MACORP’s subsidiary representing FOTON and International Trucks, or pursue careers in commercial and customer support roles.

In his charge to the graduates, Consuegra urged, “Carry with you the pride of your achievement and the responsibility of your profession. Wherever your next step takes you, remember—you are part of a legacy of excellence that has helped build Guyana for more than three decades.”

Anil James, Industrial Liaison Officer, Faculty of Engineering and Technology at the University of Guyana, speaking on behalf of Dean Dr. Kofi Dalrymple, encouraged the graduates to use their skills to uplift themselves and their communities, and commended MACORP for leading in workforce development.

Meanwhile MACORP’s Human Resources Manager, Neilson McKenzie, announced an upcoming MoU between MACORP and the University of Guyana which will provide further specialisation opportunities for successful programme graduates.

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy CEO (Technical) at the Ministry of Education, in his remarks, applauded MACORP’s ongoing contributions and urged graduates to continue advancing their education and seize opportunities in Guyana’s expanding economy.