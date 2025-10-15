Police find narcotics in operation at Nigg

POLICE in Regional Division No. Six discovered a quantity of suspected cannabis during an intelligence led operation conducted on Tuesday at King Street, Nigg Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), around 13:15hrs, a team of police, acting on information received, went to an abandoned house located on the northern side of King Street in an unfenced yard surrounded by bushes.

A search was carried out in the yard where a grey salt bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.

Further searches were conducted inside the abandoned house resulting in the discovery of a seven-gallon bucket containing additional quantities of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis along with several portions scattered on the floor of the lower flat of the building.

The suspected cannabis was taken into police custody where it was weighed and amounted to 20 pounds. The suspected narcotics have since been lodged pending further investigation.