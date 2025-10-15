‘Teach with passion, serve with pride, inspire with purpose’

–Minister Parag urges new cohort of trainee teachers

MINISTER of Education, Sonia Parag, on Tuesday, addressed the new cohort of trainee teachers at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), encouraging them to embrace their noble role in shaping the nation’s future.

Minister Parag underscored the critical importance of teacher training, noting that education, at its core, is a continuous process of learning and growth. She highlighted the Government of Guyana’s investments over the past five years that have resulted in 98 per cent of teachers being trained through CPCE, an increase from 68 per cent in 2020.

The Minister announced that, for the first time, CPCE will offer specialised programmes in Geography, History, Chemistry, Physics, French, Portuguese, and Health and Family Life Education.

Additionally, a one-year training programme for guidance and counselling officers and a six-week programme focused on supporting children with special needs will also be introduced.

Minister Parag urged the trainees to uphold integrity, professionalism, and patience in and out of the classroom.

She reminded them that their influence extends beyond academics; they are also shaping the moral and emotional fabric of the next generation.

“As teachers, your task is invaluable,” she said, adding: “Teach with passion, serve with pride, and inspire with purpose. Your students become your children, nurture them as such.”

Minister Parag concluded by congratulating the new trainees on choosing the teaching profession and encouraged them to persevere through challenges, reaffirming the Ministry’s continued support throughout their journey at CPCE. (Ministry of Education)