‘GDF offers one of the best opportunities to serve country’

CHIEF of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, has lauded the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) as one of the best places to work and serve the nation, emphasising that the organisation functions not just as a military institution but as a family committed to developing disciplined, capable, and patriotic leaders.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the commissioning church service for the Standard Officers’ Course (SOC) 56 at Base Camp Ayanganna, Brigadier Khan described the upcoming graduation as a “proud day for the officers, a proud day for the Guyana Defence Force, and a proud day for the Chief of Defence Staff.”

He underscored the GDF’s commitment to producing officers of “caliber and professionalism,” highlighting that the Standard Officer Course is designed to develop both intellectual and moral strength among future leaders of the force.

The two-year programme, he said, prepares officers through a combination of “military studies, defence studies, humanitarian and human rights” courses.

“The officers who are coming out here are also going to be graduating with an associate degree from the University of Guyana,” he noted.

Brigadier Khan said that modern defence leadership requires officers who are capable of thinking beyond traditional solutions.

“In modern defence, you want an officer not only to think about defense solutions. We are just that microcosm of that—a part of that spread of persons who participate nationally,” he stated.

The 31 graduating officers, comprising both men and women, represent not only the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) but also the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and defence institutions from other countries.

Following the parade, the officers will receive their instruments of commission from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday.

Upon completing the programme, the officers will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants.

Brigadier Khan also spoke about the process of recruitment and training within the force, noting that the GDF continues to attract “healthy applications” at both the non-commissioned and commissioned levels. “Of course, we’ve got a rigid requirement,” he said.

“It’s not only your academics, but also your health and other categories of assessment—almost three months of assessment.”

He outlined that these assessments include physical fitness, health evaluations, and more recently, psychoanalysis. “Psychoanalysis is just a part of your character—how you think, how you can solve problems, how quick you can do things. It allows you to see what kind of person you are and where you came from,” he explained.

Emphasising the importance of integrity and readiness among recruits, Brigadier Khan added: “We want you, the citizen of Guyana, to get the best servants. I’m a servant of this nation. I serve you—all of you. We want to ensure that when we have persons coming into the military, we have a filter system in which we could guarantee the citizen of Guyana that we’re producing our officers of caliber and professionalism.”

Delivering a powerful sermon at the commissioning church service for the Standard Officers’ Course 56, Pastor Osley Edwards encouraged members of the GDF and other disciplined services to draw strength from God as they prepare to serve the nation.

Referencing the biblical story of David and Goliath, Pastor Edwards reminded the officers that “no enemy is too big for God when he is on your side,” declaring, “giants still fall.”

He urged the graduating ranks to face modern-day “giants” such as fear, corruption, injustice, and moral decay with courage, faith, and conviction.

The pastor called on officers to remain authentic and uphold integrity in their service, stating, “Fight in your own armor… your authenticity is your authority.” He also encouraged them to persevere through challenges, adding, “It is not so much about the sling as it is about the swing… it is not what you have, but how you work it.”

Pastor Edwards concluded with a charge to the officers to see every battle through to completion, urging, “Don’t just fight your battles—finish them. When you trust God, serve God, and stand firm in faith, your giants will fall.”

The service included readings and hymns selected to reflect on themes of duty, courage, and moral integrity.

The GDF Standard Officer Course is a 24-month programme at the Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School (CUPOCS) that trains and commissions new officers.

It has been restructured to include an Associate Degree in General Studies from the University of Guyana and intensive training in areas like jungle and airborne warfare, along with leadership and administrative skills. The SOC is designed to develop leaders with integrity, discipline, and the skills needed for total national defence.