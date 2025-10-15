WIN’s misinformation campaign a ‘deliberate ploy’ to distract from leader’s indictment

– Kuru Kururu NDC Chair says

CHAIRPERSON of the Kuru Kururu Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Michelle Drepaul Harrinaraine, has rejected the attempts of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) to spread misinformation, and mislead the public and deflect attention from its own controversies.

In a Tuesday statement posted on her personal Facebook page, Drepaul-Harrinaraine condemned the opposition party for what she described as a “deliberate ploy” to distract Guyanese citizens from the serious criminal charges facing WIN’s leader, Azruddin Mohamed, a businessman who is indicted in the United States for gold smuggling and tax evasion.

“The folks over at WIN continue to perpetuate misinformation and engage in a deliberate ploy to mislead and distract Guyanese from the major issues confronting their party. The recent attempt to paint a picture of neglect in Kuru Kururu North is nothing more than a diversion from the serious criminal charges facing their leader,” the NDC chairperson wrote.

The NDC Chair took specific issue with WIN’s claims of underdevelopment in parts of Kuru Kururu, insisting that the party had “callously” omitted key facts.

According to her, the area in question is partially occupied by squatters on both state and privately owned land, something which WIN has chosen to ignore.

Countering WIN’s narrative, Drepaul-Harrinaraine highlighted that a section of Kuru Kururu under state control has already been regularised, with phased development of roads, utilities, and other infrastructure currently in progress.

She emphasised that all residents, including those occupying land irregularly, have full access to educational and healthcare services. Additionally, over the past three years, the community has seen substantial government investment, including GY$45 million through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), GY$6 million in Presidential Grants, and support through various home improvement initiatives.

Every household has also received solar panels and black water tanks, significantly improving access to renewable energy and clean water.

Drepaul-Harrinaraine called on the public to “let the truth prevail”, urging Guyanese not to be swayed by what she described as a “desperate distraction tactic.