Holder full of praise for ‘outstanding’ Hetmyer

GUWAHATI, India, (CMC) – Skipper Jason Holder has hailed the brilliance of century-maker Shimron Hetmyer but says he hopes the left-hander can bat deeper into the innings in the future.

The 21-year-old smashed a scintillating 106 to propel West Indies to a rare score in excess of 300, as they piled up 322 for eight off their 50 overs, in Sunday’s opening One-Day International against India.

“He’s obviously one of the young exciting players. I was really pleased for him, especially after the Test series which he had – a few tough dismissals obviously. The character he showed today was outstanding,” Holder said.

“He really backed himself – he was going at more than a run-a-ball – and it’s just a matter for him to [bat] a little deeper. Probably if he had batted another five, six overs it would have been the 340 that we’ve been looking for.

“Still, credit to the young player coming in and scoring his third ODI century.

Hetmyer blasted half-dozen fours and sixes in a 78-ball knock but was dismissed – holing out in the deep – with still more than 10 overs remaining.

Predictably, the innings faltered thereafter with 74 runs coming from the last 68 balls of the innings.

The hundred was Hetmyer’s third of the year in only his 13th ODI and Holder said it was pleasing to see his contribution.

“He’s been doing pretty well in the limited overs format for us so it’s really good to see him put up his hand and score a hundred for us,” the all-rounder noted.

“Probably unfortunate at this stage he got out – I felt as though he could have gone a bit deeper.”

Despite the competitive target, India made light work of the run chase, to get home with more than eight overs remaining.

Opener Rohit Sharma struck an imperious unbeaten 152 while skipper Virat Kohli carved out a special 140, the pair sharing a record 246-run for the second wicket.

Holder conceded afterwards that India’s batting strength meant it was difficult knowing exactly what constituted a good total.

“It’s a game where I think with a team like India, you’re never quite sure what is a par score. In hindsight, 320 was probably a par score and we needed to kick on a bit further,” he pointed out.

“Having said that, I was pleased to at least get 300 because we’ve been at fault in the past for not getting up to 300 or not batting out the allotted overs.”