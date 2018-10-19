New 356% Berbice Bridge toll will bankrupt Berbicians

Dear Editor:

ON October 16, 2018, the board and management of the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI) announced an astronomical 365% increase in tolls to cross the bridge. The proposed increase ranges from US$40-US$2,006.00 for one crossing for different categories of vehicles. This is a killer toll. It will bankrupt Berbicians. It is an unconscionable and disgraceful punishment of Berbicians.

The board of directors of the bridge was installed by Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP government. Members are Jagdeo’s friends and PPP supporters. Mr. Jagdeo, with a wink and a nod to the bridge’s management, claimed that the PPP is against the toll hikes. But the PPP cannot deceptively hide behind the bridge company. Both the PPP and the bridge company own this crazy toll that will bankrupt Berbicians.

They have no conscience. They want poor people, who work or live on either said of the bridge, to pay US$80.00 a day to cross the bridge to and from work. Here is the new killer toll the PPP management of the bridge wants Berbicians to pay: cars: from $2,200.00 to $8,040.00 – US$ 39.00; 4X4s: from $4,000.00 to $14,600.00 – US$ 72.00; minibuses: $2,200.00 to $8,040.00 – US$ 39.00; small trucks: $4,000.00 to $14,600.00 – US$ 72.00; medium trucks: $ 7,600.00 to $27,720.00 – US$ 137.00; large trucks: $13,600.00 to $49,600.00 – US$ 247.00; articulated trucks: $32,000.00 to $116,680.00 – US$ 582 and boats: $55,000.00 to $410,040.00 – US$2,006.00

This is absolute unconscionable craziness! The PPP claims that it supports an increase in teachers’ pay. However, the entire back-pay Berbice teachers will receive will go towards the new bridge toll. Berbicians must therefore reject the increase. They must tell the PPP and the bridge company – no way!

Haven’t these people swindled enough from Berbicians and all Guyanese? Furthermore, where is all the toll money going now? Is this increase a con for Jagdeo’s friends at the bridge company to stockpile cash to fund the 2020 elections campaign?

The coalition government said it will not approve the toll increases, which will bankrupt Berbicians. The Minister of Public Infrastructure said he will block the new killer tolls. The government has also asked citizens not to pay the new tolls. But eager for a fight to the government, the bridge’s management insists that it will begin charging the killer tolls from November 12.

Consequently, unless already enshrined in law, I call on the coalition government to pass a new law in Parliament – Protection of the Citizens of Berbice Act, to prohibit toll increase in any and all river crossings in Guyana without the express, written consent of the minister responsible for public transportation, and that any agent of an entity that collects or attempts to collect an unauthorized toll shall commit a criminal offence punishable by penalty of law.

Regards

Rickford Burke

President

Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID)