18th World Council of Domino Federations Championships

… Team Guyana in control

AFTER six days of heated exchanges between the six participating countries, the Eldorado World Council of Domino Federations Championship will climax today at the Carifesta Sports Complex, with Guyana looking good to win at least the female three-hand and is in third place in the male three-hand.

Apart from hosts Guyana, this year, which marks the 18th edition of the biennial championship, will see Antigua and Barbuda, the USA, Anguilla, St Lucia and Barbados vying for the several top prizes up for grabs.

Heading into today’s final day of the championships, Guyana are on 17 points in the female three-hand, leading Barbados and Anguilla who are tied on 13.5 points for second place, while Antigua and Barbuda are on 10 points, the USA 11 and St Lucia at the bottom of the cellar on seven points.

In the male three-hand, Guyana are on 15 points behind joint leaders Barbados and Antigua who are locked on 16 points. St Lucia are on 13 points, Anguilla 12 and the USA 11.

Antigua and Barbuda were down to compete in each of the quarter-finals in the females pair, while in the males, the Antiguans will do battle against Barbados and St Lucia. Also in the male pairs quarter-finals, St Lucia will do battle against Barbados, Guyana and St Lucia.

In the Mixed Pairs semi-finals, Antigua will do battle against Anguilla and St Lucia. Antigua and Barbuda are the defending champions.

Guyana Oil Company, Demerara Distillers Ltd, under their El Dorado brand, and Ministry of Social Cohesion Department of Culture, Youth and Sport are the tournament sponsors.