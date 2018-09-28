Johnson retains captaincy of Guyana Jaguars Team to depart tomorrow

AFTER an exciting 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars 50-Over League, the selectors have made their golden picks to represent the Guyana Jaguars based on performances from all eight franchises.

The team will embark on their journey to represent Guyana in the Regional Super50 tournament which runs throughout the month of October in Trinidad & Tobago.

The 14-man squad will be led by Leon Johnson and includes Anthony Bramble, vice-captain, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Raymon Reifer, Sherfane Rutherford, Christopher Barnwell, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Ramaal Lewis, Ricardo Adams, Trevon Griffith and Clinton Pestano.

The team is led by coach Esaun Crandon and manager/assistant coach, Rayon Griffith. They will also be accompanied by physiotherapist Neil Barry.

Ronaldo Alimohamed and Kemol Savory are on stand-by and will join the team as selected players depart to fulfil their duties on the Windies tour to India.

The Guyana Jaguars are scheduled to depart tomorrow.