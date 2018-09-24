Reparations Committee takes land claim to E’bo Coast

THE Guyana Reparations Committee has spread the message in Region Two of the claim of 15,000 square miles of Guyana’s lands to be given to the descendants of enslaved Africans as reparation.

The committee on September 18 and 19 conducted a two-day outreach in Region Two, meeting persons and enlightening them about the Ancestral Land Bill.

The outreach was supported by global ambassador Eddy Grant and commenced with the team meeting the Regional Executive Officer Rupert Hopkinson for breakfast.

The team then visited the Commander of ‘G’ Division Khali Pareshram and officers from the division. They then met with Hackney residents in the Pomeroon River.

The members also reached out to various primary and secondary schools, where the Guyana Reparation story books were distributed. During discussion, the committee’s attorney, former Chief of Staff Gary Bess, explained to the audience the importance of African history. He gave an insight to the Ancestral Land Rights Bill and what is expected to be submitted to the Land Commission of Inquiry.

Bess said that the committee is making representation for 15,000 square miles of Guyana’s lands to be given to the descendants of enslaved Africans. The lands would be overlooked by a trustee and could be used to develop African-Guyanese lives.

Bess told Essequibians that Africans toiled to make Guyana an economically-viable state and their struggles should be recognised. He said the Guyana Reparations Committee seeks to make a strong case for reparative justice, since the enslavement of Africans was a grave crime against humanity. He further explained that the Guyana Reparations Committee, in collaboration with the Caribbean community (CARICOM), continues to work tirelessly to repair the historical wrongs by presenting a case based on law.