Drunken firearm holder shoots miner at Mahdia

A MINER was shot at a bar at Mahdia Landing early Sunday morning by an intoxicated licensed firearm holder, with whom he reportedly had an argument.

The miner was identified as 27-year old Shahonan “Biggs” Monderson of 10 Felicity Village, West Coast Demerara. He was reportedly shot in his left shoulder and knee and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted. His condition is listed as serious, but stable.

Investigators were told that Monderson took away the handgun with 15 live rounds from the assailant and promptly handed it over to the police. The suspect was arrested.

The perpetrator was identified as Simon “Kenno” Hussain, a driver, who resides at Second Avenue, Bartica. He was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.