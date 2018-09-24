CDC,Hydromet monitoring Tropical Storm Kirk

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and Hydromet Services will be monitoring the system and providing updates on Tropical Storm which would be passing close to the Low Coastal Plain of Guyana on Wednesday September 26, 2018.

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and high winds, the CDC said.

According to weather network AccuWeather.com Tropical Storm Kirk developed on Saturday morning.It formed at 8.3 degrees north latitude, making it the lowest latitude at which an Atlantic named storm has formed since 1902. Kirk weakened into a tropical depression late Sunday evening but is expected to regain tropical storm status on Monday.

Read More here: https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/the-tropics-are-heating-up-again-tropical-depression-kirk-and-subtropical-storm-leslie-churn-in-the-atlantic/70006140

“Kirk is moving through an environment of warm water and within an area of relatively low shear,” AccuWeather Expert Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said.

“Kirk will not be a threat to land during the next few days,” Kottlowski said. This will give those potentially in its track plenty of time to prepare.

The first areas to feel the impacts of Kirk will likely be the Windward Islands of the eastern Caribbean. Swells churned up by the storm could be noticeable on eastern-facing shores by midweek.