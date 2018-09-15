Ramjattan allays security fears of Chinese business community

AGAINST the background of increased attacks on Chinese-owned businesses by bandits, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and the Commissioner of Police Leslie James, on Friday met with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Cui Jianchun to discuss security issues related to the Chinese community.

In a release, the ministry acknowledged that a number of Chinese business places have been burgled, with property stolen, sometimes under circumstances of violence. This has led the Chinese business community to feel that it is a targeted group, the release stated. However, both Minister Ramjattan and James, sought to allay this misperception, indicating that the crime statistics, and the motives of those caught do not suggest any such profiling. Those who are victims are generally as a result of opportunistic criminals who prey on those who may not have been alert and vulnerable.

They also indicated that every effort is being made to ensure additional police patrols are prominently positioned in the commercial areas of the city and other communities, which will deter criminal activities across the board. They informed Ambassador Jianchun, who agreed, that a meeting with the Chinese business community should be held as early as possible, so that a number of concerns and questions can be directly answered.

The matter of the Smart City project, which will be funded by a loan from China, was also discussed along with the China-Caribbean Countries Anti- Corruption Law Enforcement Conference held in Grenada recently. Minister Ramjattan thanked the Ambassador and People’s Republic of China for the extensive support in assets and materials given to the Guyana Police Force, and the training of a number of ranks and officers.