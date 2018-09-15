Motorcyclists hospitalised following Anna Regina accident

Two motorcyclists were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital on the Essequibo Coast nursing extensive injuries about their bodies following an accident on the Anna Regina Access Road on Friday night.

Harnold Baychu of Anna Regina was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (IUC) of the hospital while Roy Hendricks, age 26 of Lima Sands was admitted to the male ward of the hospital.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the accident occurred around 19:45 hrs on Friday night.

Information revealed that Hendricks was riding motorcycle CF 3038 west along the roadway when he collided with Baychu who was on motorcycle CF 5998 which was proceeding in the opposite direction.Hendricks allegedly turned into the path of Baychu, resulting in collision.

They were both picked up in an conscious condition and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by doctors and admitted.

Baychu is said to have sustained a fractured skull and dislocated right shoulder.Hendricks was admitted in the male ward of the hospital with his condition listed as stable.He suffered from cut and bruises about his face and a fractured shoulder.

Both vehicles are impounded at the Anna Regina Police Station as investigations into the incident are ongoing.