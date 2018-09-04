BREAKING: GTT fires 12 over suspected fraud

During a routine internal review of financial procedures, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) company said it documented suspicious activities which warranted further investigation. Consequently, reorganization of staff resources was required to ensure and maintain integrity and smooth operation.

As part of this process, 12 staffers were terminated, the company said in a release. “GTT would like to assure the public that no adverse impact to any customer was realized and the review and findings bode well for the customers and are necessary for the evolution of organization.”

“We constantly review systems, procedures and resources to maintain an organization that operates at the highest standard of transparency and integrity.

This means that our actions must align with a strong value system and high ethical benchmarks as we strive to make GTT the best place to work in Guyana by 2020,” Justin Nedd – CEO of GTT noted.

In August 2018, Nedd announced that the company has taken steps to get international quality management systems certification as the company pivots to be much more customer oriented and quality focused.