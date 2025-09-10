The Global Governance Initiative Contributes Chinese Solutions for Improving Global Governance

Currently, the world is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century, with frequent regional turmoil, impeded economic development, backlash against globalization, gaps in rules and rule of law, and an intensifying deficit in governance.

With the rapid development of a large number of developing countries and emerging market economies, the current global governance system is increasingly failing to meet the needs of the times, and calls for reforming the global governance system are growing louder.

Against this backdrop,on September 1, President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) at the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus” Meeting, responding to the common aspirations of people in all countries and meeting the urgent needs of the world today.

It profoundly addresses the major topics of what kind of global governance system to build and how to reform and improve the global governance system.

First, we should adhere to sovereign equality. We should maintain that all countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers and beneficiaries in global governance. We should promote greater democracy in international relations and increase the representation and voice of developing countries.

Second, we should abide by the international rule of law. The purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and other universally recognised basic norms of international relations must be observed comprehensively, fully and in their entirety. International law and rules should be applied equally and uniformly. There should be no double standards, and the house rules of a few countries must not be imposed upon others.

Third, we should practice multilateralism. We should uphold the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and oppose unilateralism. We should firmly safeguard the status and authority of the U.N., and ensure its irreplaceable, key role in global governance.

Fourth, we should advocate a people-centred approach. We should reform and improve the global governance system to ensure that the people of every nation are the actors in and beneficiaries of global governance, so as to better tackle the common challenges for mankind, better narrow the North-South gap, and better safeguard the common interests of all countries.

Fifth, we should focus on taking real actions. We should adopt a systematic and holistic approach, coordinate global actions, fully mobilize various resources, and strive for more visible outcomes. We should enhance practical cooperation to prevent the governance system from lagging behind or being fragmented.

The GGI is another major initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, following the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI).

The essence and substance of the GGI are in line with the purposes and principles of the United Nations (U.N.) Charter. The GGI aims to firmly support the U.N.’s central role in international affairs, and encourage all countries to participate in the reform and development of the global governance system within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations,so as to inject more positive energy into a world of changes and chaos,and provide a stronger impetus for human development and progress.

China stands ready to join hands with developing countries, including Guyana, to jointly implement GGI, advance the democratization of international relations, and strive to ensure that the global governance system better reflects the interests and aspirations of the majority of nations. We will work to deliver more benefits to the entire humanity through the reform of the global governance system and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.