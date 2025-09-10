News Archives
$571M worth of marijuana destroyed in Upper Berbice River eradication exercise
A massive drug eradication operation conducted by the Guyana Police Force Narcotics Branch on Tuesday led to the destruction of more than $571 million worth of marijuana in the Wiruni Savannahs, Upper Berbice River.

According to a police release, the exercise, which took place between 04:00 hrs and 07:30 hrs, uncovered an eight-acre plot of land that was being prepped for cultivation.

“During the operation, the team discovered an eight-acre plot of land that was now being prepped for cultivation. A makeship camp was also discovered a short distance away from the fields, along with a drying area. The camp was about 30×20 feet in size and consisted of a living and kitchen area,” the release detailed.

Police ranks found approximately 1,400 lbs of dried cannabis inside the camp, with an estimated street value of $571,525,920.

The team also unearthed a 12-gauge shotgun with no serial number, along with nine matching cartridges. Both the firearm and ammunition were seized and taken to the Narcotics Branch to be submitted to the Force’s Ballistics Section for examination.

The camp and the dried cannabis were destroyed by fire on site. The operation concluded without incident. Police confirmed that no cannabis plants were found on the land at the time of the exercise.

