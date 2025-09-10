Taxi driver charged for trafficking cannabis-infused gummies

A 24-year-old taxi driver was hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused, Tyreek Jagnandan, of Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was allegedly found in possession of 3.75 lbs of gummies infused with cannabis. The charge was brought under Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Chapter 10:10.

Jagnandan appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty.

Bail was granted in the sum of $50,000, and the matter has been adjourned to September 24, 2025, for disclosure.