Prison Service continues to expand farming at Mazaruni Prison – Director

The Guyana Prison Service is expanding farming at Mazaruni Prison, where its Grow More Campaign, launched in 2020, is achieving key milestones.

The Guyana Prison Service is expanding farming at Mazaruni Prison, where its Grow More Campaign, launched in 2020, is achieving key milestones.

Director Nicklon Elliot says this expansion supports the 2021 Agricultural Plan, which aims for self-sufficiency in at least five crops and livestock.

“We’re working to increase available farmland, so many convicted prisoners are now working on the farm daily,” Elliot said. “We’re working to increase available farmland, so many convicted prisoners are now working on the farm daily,” Elliot said.