Businesswoman fined, ordered to perform community service for narcotics possession
Tandy Liverpool
Tandy Liverpool

A 50-year-old businesswoman from Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, was, on Wednesday, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused, Tandy Liverpool, was arrested earlier in the day and taken before the Bartica Magistrates’ Court, where she appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed at around 11:20 hrs.
The charge of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking was read to her, and Liverpool entered a guilty plea.
As a result, she was fined $30,000 and ordered to complete 90 hours of community service at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

