Taxi Driver charged with cannabis-infused gummies possession

A 24-year-old taxi driver from Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was, on Wednesday, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking after being found with cannabis-infused gummies.

The accused, Tyreek Jagnandan, appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on September 10, 2025. He was charged under Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Chapter 10:10.

Police alleged that Jagnandan was in possession of 3.75 lbs of cannabis-infused gummies for trafficking purposes.

When the charge was read, Jagnandan pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000. The matter has been adjourned to September 24, 2025, for disclosure.