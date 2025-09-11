News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Taxi Driver charged with cannabis-infused gummies possession
Tyreek-Jagnandan

A 24-year-old taxi driver from Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was, on Wednesday, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking after being found with cannabis-infused gummies.
The accused, Tyreek Jagnandan, appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on September 10, 2025. He was charged under Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Chapter 10:10.
Police alleged that Jagnandan was in possession of 3.75 lbs of cannabis-infused gummies for trafficking purposes.
When the charge was read, Jagnandan pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000. The matter has been adjourned to September 24, 2025, for disclosure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.