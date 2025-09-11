GDF, U.S. delegation strengthens defence, security co-operation

CHIEF of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, on Monday, hosted a high-level delegation from the United States of America at Base Camp Ayanganna, where discussions centred on advancing security co-operation and strengthening Guyana’s defence capabilities.

The visiting team included Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for the Western Hemisphere, Mr. Joseph Humire; Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Ms. Barbara Feinstein; U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Nicole D. Theriot; Country Director in the War Department, Ms. Lisa Jacobson de Abarca; Senior Defence Official at the U.S. Embassy Security Cooperation Office, Commander Christopher Bernotovicius; and Operations Officer, Lieutenant Colonel David Garcia.

During the engagement, Brigadier Khan expressed appreciation for the longstanding collaboration between the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the United States, noting that this partnership has played a pivotal role in enhancing Guyana’s defence posture. He specifically commended the recent U.S. military flyover during the inauguration ceremony of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, describing it as a symbolic gesture of friendship and a demonstration of shared commitment to regional stability.

Following their discussions at Base Camp Ayanganna, the delegation visited the GDF Coast Guard Headquarters, where they were received by Brigadier Khan and the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard. The U.S. officials were briefed on the benefits of the enduring maritime security partnership, which has delivered vessel acquisitions, infrastructure development, and access to advanced maritime domain awareness platforms.

The team also toured the Maritime Operations Centre and the GDFS Shahoud, gaining firsthand insight into the operational capacities strengthened through U.S.–Guyana co-operation.

The visit underscored the strategic importance of defence collaboration between the two nations, with both sides reaffirming their mutual commitment to regional security and stability. The discussions highlighted shared security objectives and the intention to deepen defence and security co-operation in the years ahead.