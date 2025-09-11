News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Businessman arrested with firearm, ammunition, and over two kilos of cannabis
Franz Paul
Franz Paul

POLICE, on Tuesday evening, arrested a 39-year-old businessman after intercepting his vehicle and discovering an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and a large quantity of cannabis.
Reports indicate that at around 18:32 hrs on September 9, 2025, police, acting on information received, stopped a black Honda Vezel, registration number PAH 2167, along Vlissengen Road near the Square of the Revolution. The vehicle was driven by Franz Paul of Middle Road, La Penitence, who was the lone occupant.

Upon intercepting the car, police ranks identified themselves and informed Paul that they had received information about him being in possession of narcotics, arms, and ammunition. He was instructed to exit the vehicle, after which a search of his person uncovered a .22 pistol with a magazine containing two live rounds in his pants pocket. The serial number on the firearm was reportedly difficult to identify.

The firearm and cannabis seized by police

When asked if he was a licensed firearm holder, Paul admitted that he was not. He was cautioned and arrested.
A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a large garbage bag on the floor behind the front passenger seat. Inside were two bulky parcels wrapped in transparent plastic tape containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Paul was again informed of the offence and escorted to the Ruimveldt Police Station along with the seized firearm, ammunition, suspected narcotics, and the vehicle. The firearm was processed for latent fingerprints, but none was detected. It has since been marked, sealed, and lodged for ballistic examination.
The suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 2,267 grams (over two kilograms).
Paul remains in police custody as investigations continue, pending charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.