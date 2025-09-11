Businessman arrested with firearm, ammunition, and over two kilos of cannabis

POLICE, on Tuesday evening, arrested a 39-year-old businessman after intercepting his vehicle and discovering an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and a large quantity of cannabis.

Reports indicate that at around 18:32 hrs on September 9, 2025, police, acting on information received, stopped a black Honda Vezel, registration number PAH 2167, along Vlissengen Road near the Square of the Revolution. The vehicle was driven by Franz Paul of Middle Road, La Penitence, who was the lone occupant.

Upon intercepting the car, police ranks identified themselves and informed Paul that they had received information about him being in possession of narcotics, arms, and ammunition. He was instructed to exit the vehicle, after which a search of his person uncovered a .22 pistol with a magazine containing two live rounds in his pants pocket. The serial number on the firearm was reportedly difficult to identify.

When asked if he was a licensed firearm holder, Paul admitted that he was not. He was cautioned and arrested.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a large garbage bag on the floor behind the front passenger seat. Inside were two bulky parcels wrapped in transparent plastic tape containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Paul was again informed of the offence and escorted to the Ruimveldt Police Station along with the seized firearm, ammunition, suspected narcotics, and the vehicle. The firearm was processed for latent fingerprints, but none was detected. It has since been marked, sealed, and lodged for ballistic examination.

The suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 2,267 grams (over two kilograms).

Paul remains in police custody as investigations continue, pending charges.