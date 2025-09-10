Accelerating Guyana’s digitalisation

–President Ali outlines govt’s plans to IT chiefs

THE government’s commitment to accelerating Guyana’s digital transformation remains intact, according to President, Dr Irfaan Ali, during a meeting with information technology (IT) systems heads across all government agencies, at the Office of the President (OP), on Tuesday.

According to information on Dr. Ali’s official Facebook page, the objective of the meeting was to outline his administration’s commitment to digitisation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the integration of technology across public-sector operations.

The government’s Chief Technology Officer, Darryl Akeung, and the Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma, were also in attendance.

This meeting cemented the new People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s commitment to continue right where it had left off prior to the recent elections.

It formed part of Guyana’s broader “Digital Guyana” initiative, which includes an ambitious agenda that is being rolled out under President Ali’s leadership.

Guyana is heading into a new era with several digital and artificial intelligence-led platforms aimed at improving access to government services and enhancing security.

These platforms, the ‘Citizen Portal’ and ‘AskGov,’ previously highlighted by President Ali, will ease every single bureaucracy, creating a stable, strong, service-driven and oriented system.

These investments will see Guyana being competitive in building a strong and resilient economy, further strengthening the country’s transparency, efficiency, competitiveness and reliability in services.

Powered by innovation and anchored by the national e-identification system, President Ali said this transformation will make Guyana a digital leader in the region and a better place to live, work and raise a family.

The Citizen Portal will bring together all government services in one simple digital window. With just a few clicks, citizens will be able to apply for passports, birth certificates, driver’s licences and ID cards, access health and education records, file taxes and businesses can have the registration done online.

Additionally, citizens will be able to access utility bills, apply for housing and construction permits and much more.

The portal will also incorporate the electronic identification (eID) system, already implemented as a source of truth for citizens’ identity, enabling every Guyanese to have verified access to these services anytime, from anywhere in Guyana.

ASK GOVERNMENT

Meanwhile, recognising the need for citizens to have reliable access to accurate information as it relates to government services, the Ask Government/AskGov will be Guyana’s official AI assistant for government services.

With 24 hours availability, the platform will be designed to answer citizens’ questions and help complete tasks such as renewing a licence, checking the status of several types of applications or requesting documents.

“Powered by generative AI, AskGov can answer all government queries and solve problems without human intervention,” President Ali had said.

The government will also pursue the establishment of its first sovereign AI cloud.

This will see Guyana utilising cutting-edge tools such as big data to identify trends and support informed decisions in health, education and security; generative AI to create reports, curriculum guides and assist with chat support.

He had noted too that Digital Guyana will also introduce an integrated geographic information system to map and monitor national infrastructure in real time. This system will be able to create 3D models of all physical infrastructure across the country, such as roads, bridges, kokers and drainage, underground conduits, utility posts, hydrants and more.

There will also be AI-driven surveillance for crime detection and response; smart traffic systems for congestion management and road safety; environmental sensors to monitor noise, air quality and illegal dumping; data sharing between law enforcement and agencies for coordinated response, these upgrades will help create cleaner, safer and more livable communities.

“Digital Guyana is our road map to a better future within reach, and within five years, under the PPP/C, Guyana will become a regional leader in digital transformation and a digital nation for everyone. This is key and critical for our development. This is key and critical for our competitiveness,” President Ali said.