I’m not perfect

…Ramnarine says his imperfections clashed with President’s expectations of a fit and proper person

…mulls ‘numerous opportunities out there’

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine who was overlooked for the position of commissioner of police said “My imperfections seemed to have clashed with His Excellency’s expectations of a fit and proper person.”

Ramnarine will be proceeding on annualised vacation leave as he congratulated the new leadership of the Guyana Police Force.

In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, Ramnarine said, “I have always said policing is not for the faint of heart and in that regard, I congratulate all those who are part of the new team. I spoke to the commissioner personally and three of the deputies. One of the deputies is out–Ms Graham–and when she returns I’ll speak with her also,” the former acting top cop said.

He said in the last two years of his career, there were some issues over which he had no control, but which seemed to have impacted the final outcome of his profession.

“I cannot change that. At the end of the day it’s not the end of my life or the end of the world…. As long as there is life there is hope and I never claimed to be perfect,” Ramnarine noted.

SATISFACTORY

Underscoring that the force is much bigger and too important than any issue of an individual, Ramnarine reiterated his word of encouragement to the new leadership, emphasising the need for the team to fulfil President David Granger’s expectations of a new look for the force, along with enhanced public safety.

“What is done is done, I have had a satisfactory career thus far and there are numerous opportunities out there,” Ramnarine noted. He did not say whether he will go off on early retirement or will resign.

He insisted that the decision was not totally unexpected and he had been preparing for it since last year. He hinted at certain matters that arose and affected his possibilities, but did not want to talk about it in detail.

He asserted that serving the police force and Guyana has indeed been very satisfactory and it was a pleasure. Ramnarine is confident of opportunities in new areas and said he will be contemplating his options.

JUSTIFICATIONS

President Granger had said he can justify his appointment of newly installed Commissioner of Police Leslie James, while overlooking Assistant Commissioner Ramnarine who had acted in that capacity for several months.

The head of state was at the time speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency on Friday, when he noted that the selection of the commissioner of police is governed by the constitution and every stage is mandated.

He explained that the Police Service Commission (PSC) and its chairman had to be consulted and after deliberations, recommendations were put forward and after careful assessment and examination, a final decision was made.

“The PSC conducted interviews, had access to files in the police force so that when you find officers who have been serving for 30 years, there has been a record of their performance over a long period of time and I relied very heavily on the advice I got from the PSC. So as far as the selection process is concerned, I can justify my decisions and I am sure the chairman of the commission can also justify his recommendations,” the President said.

James was appointed as the 12th commissioner of police with immediate effect on Thursday. He will be supported by four deputy commissioners, namely Lyndon Alves, Maxine Graham, Nigel Hoppie and Paul Williams.

The four deputies will be responsible for Operations, Administration, Law Enforcement and Special Branch/ Intelligence. The President said that the appointments pave the way for the force to be more efficiently managed, including having a system of succession planning, notably training others in preparation for high office. The head of state noted that security of the state and the safety of the Guyanese people rest on the police force and the officers who command it.

“Unless those officers are persons of integrity, intelligence and impartiality, this country will never be secure and our women and children will never be safe. This country cannot move forward unless the Guyana Police Force preserves the environment, the peace and security of the state and the people to allow us all to go about our work without being harassed, without being threatened,” the President said.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, at a recent press conference later, said that the President during the consultations, did not immediately give details for his decision, but said there were “specific reasons” for not choosing Ramnarine.