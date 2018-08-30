Water draggers no longer in Linden

RESIDENTS of the mining town of Linden are grateful for the intervention by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman who ordered a potential mining operations in the Upper Demerara River district to halt and to have an investigation done, following concerns raised by residents of Linden about water pollution.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian reported to this newspaper that the draggers have left the town following the minister’s instructions and he along with the residents are forever grateful for this timely intervention. Trotman had requested a report on the matter from Acting Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Newell Dennison and requested that the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] also play a role in the investigation.

Morian also related that the minister assured that such a situation where miners would appear without following the necessary procedures will not happen again. He reiterated that the residents and the RDC are not against investment but the environment must not be held at ransom and the residents’ health must not be at risk, just to bring in a few dollars. He also said that any such mining operation of such magnitude must see the residents benefitting, whether it is by employment or payment of royalty, etc.

Last month, the two “draggers” were intercepted while on their way to the Great Falls area to do gold and diamond mining by regional officials and the police. The “draggers”, a pontoon of sorts used to help flush out the minerals, were docked aback Watooka. A few Brazilian miners were taken into custody in relation to that matter but were later released.

Investigations have revealed that the two vessels belong to Pure Diamond Mining Company and were issued licences to mine by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice) officials are, however, adamant that no mining is to be done in the Demerara River because such an activity poses a significant environmental threat to the 18,000 residents of Linden, since it is their main source of water.

Morian had also called for the GGMC to get its act together and for the inclusion of, or consultation with, the local agencies in matters such as these. Last year, the Ministry of Natural Resources prevented mining in the Parish Peak, Upper Berbice, following concerns over contamination of the environment. A Biodiversity Assessment Team (BAT) survey in 2014 had determined that the area is important for biodiversity, as the Upper Berbice River region comprises pristine lowland forests containing diverse and abundant wildlife.