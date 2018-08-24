President Carter’s peace efforts are a beacon of hope for Guyana

Dear Editor,

I believe that nothing is more important in Guyanese society today than the need for our two main political parties to put down their swords and try to find a way to live together in harmony for the sake of our beloved nation.

It is very disappointing to me that brokering peace and unity in this country is like pulling teeth. Every time there is a genuine initiative to bring people together, it is clear to me that the warring parties do not come to the table with the intent to try to cease political hostilities. As long as racial tension drives politics in Guyana there will never be peace and unity. But when it comes to bringing the two main races in this country together, politicians on both sides of the racial political divide seem to be obsessed with clinging to power by inciting perpetual political drama.

To me, the conflict is sliding into a dangerous new stage as Guyana prepares to reap major returns from its new oil and natural gas industry. Unless the Guyanese people stand up powerfully against the forces of hatred and disunity, the much-anticipated oil bonanza will simply be treated as the spoils of war.

As we move into the oil production era, I and other peace-loving Guyanese patriots will have to step up our efforts to get rid of this toxic system and unite the people. Now is the time to take action. All sides need to be pushed towards the peace-table before a full-fledged battle for oil money breaks out. Recently, I and many other Guyanese were so excited when we saw videos broadcast by the media showing President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo smiling and chatting at a meeting brokered by former US President Jimmy Carter of the Carter Center.

I was excited because I, as an Ambassador of Peace and the National Chairman of the Universal Peace Federation, and my cherished colleague Ambassador of Peace and General Secretary of the Universal Peace Federation, Pastor Ronald McGarrell, have worked tirelessly to get the warring factions in Guyana to put down their arms; so to me, this meeting was a beacon of hope. Over the years, Pastor McGarrell and I made many efforts to broker meetings of peace and goodwill between the leaders of these two great Guyanese parties because we understand the crucial importance of promoting unity in Guyana right now. Sadly, we have so far been unsuccessful.

In February 2016, the Universal Peace Federation bestowed the distinguished award and title of Ambassador of Peace on then Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally, for her work in fostering social cohesion and national unity.

At that time, it was our fervent wish, hope and prayer that the noble idea behind our award to Minister Ally would resonate across the political divide and usher in a new age of political tolerance, cooperation and unity in the interest of national peace and development. However, this has not yet materialised.

Nevertheless, we remain committed to our goal and it is our firm intention to appoint President Granger as an Ambassador of Peace. The President has already agreed in principle and we are waiting on him to advise us of a convenient time to arrange the ceremony. Last year, we had a symbolic ice-breaking ceremony between Government and the Opposition. Both leaders were out of the country, but Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo represented the President and Bishop Juan Edghill represented the Opposition Leader. There was an actual breaking of the ice ceremony. It was the first time in the history of Guyana that such an event was held.

The event took place at Georgetown City Hall compound and there were memorable peace presentations and dynamic multi ethnic cultural presentations, among other attractions. Her Worship the Mayor Patricia Chase-Green also made a presentation as well as His Excellency, High Commission of India, Venkatachalam Mahalingam. It was an uplifting and memorable event.

To our great shock and disappointment, although the media were invited, no media house saw it fit to publicise this significant national event. When I told other Guyanese patriots about it, they were stunned because there was no media coverage and they knew nothing about the event. It was hurtful to us to know that even [the]Department of Public Information downplayed it and instead turned it into a small, insignificant article.

Such a significant event, which might have triggered peace, love, and tolerance in the mass of the Guyanese populace just vanished from the radar of the local media while all sorts of crime and immorality were given prominent publicity. It is our dream that His Excellency the President and the Opposition Leader would together receive this ambassador of peace award. Imagine what this would do to the psyche of the Guyanese people and how the effects might even be far-reaching enough to help combat crime and encourage cooperation and development.

We at the Universal Peace Federation believe in the universal peace process and are passionate about promoting peace in Guyana. We will support any initiative by the Carter Center, CARICOM or any other similar agency that seeks to broker peace in Guyana by bringing the political leaders together.

I am an optimist to the point of death. I believe wholeheartedly that we can make changes to this country if we can get the two major parties to work together. This will have great effect on our crime epidemic that is perpetuating itself in our country. All right-thinking Guyanese should come together in a sustained effort to press for peace and respect in this nation and at least community, if not unity. Our nation will be doomed unless we turn the minds of our political leaders away from racial insecurities and political vendettas and get them more focussed on development, peace and goodwill.

Regards

Roshan Khan Snr