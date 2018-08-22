Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality (Marriott, Grand Coastal & Aracari Resort) golf tourney

GUILLERMO Escarraga outdistanced the rest of the golfers last Saturday, as he took away the coveted first prize – Marriott Hotel gift voucher of 2-nights-for-two – with a win that was completely unchallenged.

Playing in fine weather and with the course in pristine condition, the golfers all had their eyes on the prizes of the Inaugural Hotel & Hospitality Tournament, sponsored by the Marriott Guyana Hotel, the Aracari Resort, and the Grand Coastal Hotel.

Second prize was a gift voucher of 2-nights-for-two at the Grand Coastal Hotel; and third and fourth prizes were 1 night at the Aracari Resort. The Best Gross would also receive dinner for 2 at the Grand Coastal Hotel.

Meanwhile, president of the Lusignan Golf Club, Aleem Hussain, voiced that the timing of the Hotel and Hospitality Tournament was excellent, coming as a follow-up to the 2-day Lusignan Open of early August and acting as a precursor to this year’s international Guyana Open of November 4, 5.

The three hotels are partnering with the Lusignan Golf Club so that guests at these hotels get special privileges and discounted rates for playing golf at the LGC.

In fact, anyone coming from overseas to participate in the Guyana Open 2018 (GO2018) will receive special rates for staying at these Hotels.

For this year’s GO2018 Hussain expects representation from even more countries than ever before and welcomes any foreign golfer who would be in Guyana at the time of GO2018 to participate and represent his country, especially if it would be for the first time!

Among the participants of Saturday’s Hospitality Tournament, Guillermo Escarraga 64/90, Patrick Prashad 73/85, Patanjalee Persaud 74/91 and Aleem Hussain 75/85 were the top Net performers. Avinash Persaud won the Best Gross with 78.

However, the jostle beyond 4th place indicated that it was not a walkover for the winners. Four players turned in Net scores of 76 – Avinash Persaud (76/78), William Walker (76/85), Hilbert Shields (76/93) and Lekhnarine Shivraj (76/93) – while Brian Glasford returned 77 (/92) and Roy Cummings 78 (/91).