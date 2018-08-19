Mullin, Niles pilot Santos to win as Pele Alumni ‘Frank Watson’ Intra-Association U-15 Tournament kicks off

THE Georgetown leg of the Pele Alumni ‘Frank Watson’ Intra-Association U-15 Tournament got underway on Saturday at the Tucville ground, with three matches that saw victory for Santos FC and draws in the other two matches.

Santos FC looked strong and made easy work of Beacons FC in their 4 – 0 win in the first match of the day with two goals apiece from national U-15 players Kevin Mullin (9th and 24th minutes) and Derron Niles (12th and 30th minutes).

The Beacons’ strikers were relentless in their attempts to score but special mention must be made of Santos FC’s goalkeeper for a very good day at the office with some very memorable saves.

The second match – East Veldt vs Masters Academy – was competitive with some good plays from each side but ended on a two-all scoreline.

Masters Academy was first to hit the back of the net with a goal from Michael Oie in the 24 minute. This was countered in quick succession by East Veldt’s Rolan Apple and a follow-up of another in the 50th minute. Not to be outdone, Oie stuck again in the 55th minute to create a level score in a match played in bright sunshine.

The final match of the day – Riddim Squad vs Black Pearl – ended in a scoreless draw despite the best efforts of both teams to register a goal.

Preceding the delayed start of the tournament, there was a brief opening ceremony, including a march past featuring the five teams present and remarks by Chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the Georgetown Football Association–Interim Management Committee (GFA-IMC), Trevor Williams and Second Vice President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Rawlston Adams.

In extending best wishes for the tournament to the participants, Williams said the GFA-IMC is happy to commence the tournament.

He expressed his best wishes to the teams and urged them to be “ambassadors of fair play” as they exhibit their skills and talent in exciting football.”

Adams acknowledged the primary sponsors – Pele Alumni – for collaborating with the GFF on this youth tournament. He also expressed appreciation to the GFA-IMC for organizing the tournament and urged other sponsors to come on board.

The tournament features 10 clubs, including Masters FC, Santos FC, East Veldt FC, Tavel Foundation FC, Fruta Conquerors FC, Pele FC, Riddim Squad FC, Black Pearl FC, Beacons FC and Ordis FC.

The next set of matches are scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue.