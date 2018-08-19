GNBS presses on with scales and measures verification

VERIFICATION exercises conducted during the first half of 2018 (January to July) continued to show that a relatively large quantity of new devices are being imported or manufactured for use in trade. For that period, these new devices totalled 310 scales, 840 masses and 1200 electricity meters, according to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Lloyd David.

David said usually, verification exercises are conducted twice yearly to ensure all devices including scales, masses, measures, fuel pumps, and bulk meters, initially and continuously used in commercial trade, are accurate and fit for use.

Similarly, he said unverified or illegal devices are seized, removed and in some instances destroyed to prevent defaulters from taking advantage of consumers through their unscrupulous practices. These defaulters can be prosecuted for infringements of the Weights and Measures Act.

He explained that the GNBS coordinates and spearheads the National Legal Metrology Programme which ensures that weighing and measuring devices used in trade are accurate and reliable.

So far for this year, he said inspectors of the GNBS and Weights and Measures Officers from the various administrative regions have managed to verify a significant majority of the devices used in trade.

Meanwhile, he said, the bureau continued to verify devices already in use for the corresponding period. These devices totaled 3437 scales and 7416 masses used by vendors, shopkeepers and other users throughout the various sectors including manufacturing, transportation and health.

In addition, he said the Guyana Power and Light Company submitted 205 electricity meters which were already put into use but required re-verification before reinstallation. In order to ensure reliable measurements at the bulk level, 82 large capacity weigh bridge scales and four large capacity storage tanks were verified for the first half of the year.

As it relates to the petroleum industry, the PRO said the bureau continued to ensure confidence in the measurements offered at all levels, from importation at the terminals to dispensation into the vehicles of consumers.

A total of 940 petrol pumps at gas stations countrywide were tested, 135 bulk meters at terminals were verified, and 89 tanker wagons were inspected and verified.

“Currently, verification of devices is ongoing for the second half of 2018. For the period, July to September, inspectors of the GNBS will be facilitating the verification process by making themselves available at various locations including markets, NDCs and community centres across the country,” he explained. “Efforts will also be made by inspectors to visit the larger companies, health facilities, cargo agencies and airports to have all devices in use verified and sealed. Users of weighing and measuring devices are encouraged to take advantage of this verification period by submitting their devices or arranging with the GNBS early. By doing this, they will avoid their devices being confiscated by inspectors during the surveillance period later in the year.”

Meanwhile, the Bureau noted that early verification guarantees that users are not over delivering or under delivering or over charging or undercharging for products and services they are offering to their respective customers.