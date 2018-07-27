BRAVO ARTS FACE PAINTING COMPETITION A SUCCESS

BRAVO Arts hosted Masked-The Face Painting Competition last Sunday. The first-of-its-kind was part of a series of activities to mark our the company’s ninth anniversary. The event was sponsored by ICEE and Demico Ice Cream, Giftland Mall and Ministry of Social Cohesion

In a statement, Bravo Arts said that over the years since the business has been in operation, they have observed a growing number of persons who are interested in taking up the art form of face painting as a career or part-time source of income. “We at Bravo Arts have started to put mechanisms in place, such as beginners and advanced face painting classes, to facilitate their growth and motivated them to become entrepreneurs. It is our hope that this competition will further fuel their passion and inspire other artistic individuals to explore face painting as a viable source of income and eventually start their own face painting businesses,” the release said.

The competition was opened to upcoming face painters, makeup artists and established painters who are not employed with Bravo Arts. Registered competitors were required to set up individual stations at the Giftland Mall and they were given an hour to complete a face painting design. At the end of that hour, their designs were judged by three judges: Courtney Douglas, Susan Isaacs and local artiste, Big Red. Alyce Cameron was awarded first-place while second-place went to Reshawn Ramlall and third-place went to Stephan Henry.

In response to her win, Cameron said that she was at first unsure about the competition since she does not like competing with others. “I believe everyone is gifted differently and due to past disappointments, I was nervous about it. Even though it’s a good idea to showcase my talent and I like being challenged artistically, I was still afraid of being disappointed. Even to the last day of registration, I was procrastinating whether to be a part. Being the last to enter the competition, I had two days to come up with an idea to suit the theme that would be creative and different from everyone else, which took me a day to put together. I stayed up both nights to finish the costume while making changes in between,” she said.

Evidently, Cameron’s hard work paid off.

“When the announcement was made that I was the first place winner, I was excited and happy, because finally, my artistic ability has gained more recognition and appreciation. It was a wonderful experience. The trophy confirms to never give up on my gifts, dreams and don’t doubt myself. Thanks to Bravo Arts and Banks DIH for the prize of the professional face painting kit. On opening it I felt like a child receiving a Christmas present I always wanted,” she said.

Second place winner Reshawn Ramlall said that, like Cameron, this was her first competition so, naturally, she was nervous. “Knowing that I’ve only just started face painting about three months it was all new for me. Nevertheless, I saw it as an opportunity to challenge myself with the skills Bravo Arts taught me.

I mustered the courage to enter and was elated to have been selected second place. The joy is overwhelming. Further, I wish to thank the sponsors and everyone who birthed such an amazing experience,” she said.

The first place winner received a face painting kit worth $100,000 and $20,000 cash. The second place winner received a $60,0000 kit and third place winner received a $40,0000 kit. Other competitors included: Nadia Salik, Roy Jerrick, Victoria Pereira and Lushana Walters.