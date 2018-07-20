Police, public service commissions soon

PRESIDENT David Granger and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday discussed the appointment of the Public Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.

The high-level meeting was held at State House in the presence of Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams. The Leader of the Opposition was accompanied by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall and Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira.

Noting that the meeting was constitutionally required, Minister Harmon, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency, said the Commissions are likely to be sworn in soon.

“As you are aware, these two Commissions, the life had come to an end many months ago but the process had required the National assembly to nominate some of these persons for both Commissions and once those were done; the President would consult with the Leader of the Opposition. So this is what took place this morning. The requirement was for meaningful consultation and not necessarily agreement and so that consultation took place and now I believe we can proceed with having the two Commissions established and the President at a short time from now will have those two Commissions sworn in so that their work can continue,” the State Minister explained.

Article 210 (1) of the Constitution states, “The Police Service Commission shall consist of (a) a Chairman appointed by the President acting after consultation with the Minority Leader…” and (d) “not more than three members exclusive of the Chairman of the Public Service Commission (in this article referred to as ‘appointed members’” who shall be appointed by the President acting after consultation with the Minority Leader.”

The consultative meeting took place close to one month after the National Assembly adopted the Eight Report of the Standing Committee on Appointments paving the way for the nominees – Vincent Bowman and Mortimer Livan – to be recommended to President Granger. The approval of the nominees was close to one year after the life of the Public Service Commission came to an end in 2017.

Similarly, the nominees for the Police Service Commission were approved by the National Assembly last month. Heading the list of nominees is Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ret’d) Paul Slowe. The three other members are Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ret’d) Clinton Conway, Woman Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ret’d) Vesta Adams, and Woman Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ret’d) Claire Jarvis.

In presenting the 11th Report of the Committee on Appointments for the Police Service Commission for adoption, Chairperson of the Committee on Appointments, Minister George Norton told the National Assembly that the Committee held a total of 31 meetings. It was during those meetings that the nominees were chosen. The tenure of the previous appointees expired last August.