Fourth segment of GBA’s Junior and Schoolboys tourney fixed for Saturday

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will on Saturday stage its fourth segment of the Michael Parris Juniors and Schoolboys tournament at the Andrew `Six Head’ Lewis Gym, Callender Street and Independence Boulevard, beginning at 14:00hrs.

Ten contests are carded for the day along with two exhibition bouts. Fight fans and supporters can expect an enthralling day of fistic fury, as the boxers vie for a chance to represent Guyana at the upcoming third Caribbean Juniors and Schoolboys tournament at the National Gymnasium from August 17 to 19.

Results from the three previous segments have shown that the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Gym dominated the tourney to date as they secured four victories on the first day of the five-segment competition, while the second segment last month saw the Albouystown-based gym winning all eight of their contests.

Earlier this month, the FYF gym continued their dominance by winning another eight bouts, but come Saturday, it might not be smooth sailing, as boxers from other Regions would want to make their presence felt in order to gain a place to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the Caribbean Championships.

According to information received by this publication, boxers from Regions One, Three, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten are expected to be on show, so much excitement is anticipated.

Tournament coordinator and AIBA Three-Star coach, Sebert Blake, told Chronicle Sport, much interest has been placed on the upcoming Caribbean Championships and already, corporate sponsors have started to lend financial support for the tournament.